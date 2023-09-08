© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, September 8, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT

On today's Stateside we discussed the surprising, nationally televised win by the Detroit Lions over the defending Super Bowl champions. Then we presented episode 10, the half way point before a seasonal break, of "Ride of Passage," one Michigan horse person's ride across the country.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

  • Justin Tinsley, senior reporter at andscape.com
  • Matt Parker, cross-country horseman
Stateside Detroit LionsfootballNFLhorseshorseback ridingRide of Passage
