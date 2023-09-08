Stateside: Friday, September 8, 2023
On today's Stateside we discussed the surprising, nationally televised win by the Detroit Lions over the defending Super Bowl champions. Then we presented episode 10, the half way point before a seasonal break, of "Ride of Passage," one Michigan horse person's ride across the country.
- Justin Tinsley, senior reporter at andscape.com
- Matt Parker, cross-country horseman