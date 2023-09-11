© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, September 11, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Mel Tucker’s suspension as head coach at MSU football and the ongoing Title IX investigation into his conduct toward activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Also, the policy and procedural changes that should have been in place at MSU to prevent the concealment of sexual abuse allegations. Plus, a Wayne State psychologist breaks down the research behind fear, and how we can put it to work. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

  • Graham Couch, columnist, Lansing State Journal
  • Arash Javanbakht, director, Wayne State University's Stress Trauma, and Anxiety Research Clinic (STARC)
  • Angie Povilaitis, former assistant attorney general for the State of Michigan
Stateside Michigan State UniversityanxietyLarry Nassarsexual harassment
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
    We all think we’d be able to spot a predator like Larry Nassar, the disgraced Olympic gymnastics doctor who sexually abused patients for decades. Of course you would believe a girl or a young woman who came to you looking for help. Right?Believed is a story of survivors finding their power in a cultural moment when people are coming to understand how important that is.It’s an inside look at how a team of women — a detective, a prosecutor, and an army of survivors — won justice in one of the largest serial sexual abuse cases in U.S. history.It’s also an unnerving exploration of how even well-meaning adults can fail to believe.