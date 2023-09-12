© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg pushes for reform at the federal level that would make it harder for police to seize property from folks who haven’t been charged with a crime. Then, we meet the owner of a Qamaria, a Michigan-based coffee house sharing the flavors and history of Yemeni coffee in Southeast Michigan and beyond. Plus, Denise Ilitch, daughter of Little Caesar's founder Mike Ilitch, shares how the business grew from a humble Garden City storefront to a global brand. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

  • Congressman Tim Walberg, U.S. Representative for Michigan's 5th Congressional District
  • Hatem Al-Eidaroos, owner and co-founder, Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.
  • Denise Ilitch, daughter of Mike Ilitch, former co-president of Ilitch Holdings
Stateside Denise Ilitchmike ilitchtim walbergcoffeeYemeni AmericansYemen
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Gardening and the Arab American Experience
    Ronia Cabansag
    How one Dearborn institution is using an Arab American heritage garden to preserve and propagate local histories.
  • ‘Dough Dynasty’ Live: A Detroit Pizza Throwdown with Michigan Radio
    Presenting: ‘Dough Dynasty’ Live: A Detroit Pizza Throwdown with Michigan Radio. This electrifying event will span three nights of interactive pizza history and its delicious present., September 28-30, 2023 at Frame in Hazel Park.

    The spotlight will shine on six of Detroit’s best pizza chefs, each showcasing their unique square pies, cooked here on stone hearth Marra Forni ovens for a unique twist and challenge. Two chefs will battle each night in a deliciously fun and friendly competition — each delivering an appetizer, a signature pizza, and a dessert — facing off head-to-head on every course. The audience will crown a fan favorite each night.

    Order tickets here.

    Every guest will leave a winner, too, with a belly full of Detroit’s best pies, and the satisfaction of supporting Michigan’s NPR news leader. This event doubles as a fundraiser for Michigan Radio, blending Frame’s love for food and community. A limited edition “Dough Dynasty” tote bag will also be available for purchase.

    Come ready for great food and interaction with Michigan Radio talent. “Dough Dynasty” hosts and producers will be on hand to provide captivating stories of Michigan’s pizza past with exclusive previews from the new podcast. Engage in intimate, slice-sized interviews with the competing chefs, and even dial up a few pizza delivery drivers for their spicy takes on the industry. Frame’s beverage wizards will have all the boozy libations and n/a options necessary to celebrate this epic series in style.

    Mark your calendars for September 28-30 and prepare for a pizza throwdown like no other. With rich flavors, historical tidbits, and a sprinkle of competition, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night under Frame’s convivial covered Pavilion.
    Criminal Justice & Legal System
    6th Circuit: Wayne County vehicle seizure program unconstitutional
    Sarah Cwiek
    The ruling stemmed from a 2020 lawsuit. It pointed out that police would often seize people’s vehicles, allegedly for connections to crime or nuisance abatement purposes, without ever actually charging them with a crime—though people could pay to get them back.