Stateside: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Today on Stateside, U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg pushes for reform at the federal level that would make it harder for police to seize property from folks who haven’t been charged with a crime. Then, we meet the owner of a Qamaria, a Michigan-based coffee house sharing the flavors and history of Yemeni coffee in Southeast Michigan and beyond. Plus, Denise Ilitch, daughter of Little Caesar's founder Mike Ilitch, shares how the business grew from a humble Garden City storefront to a global brand.
GUESTS:
- Congressman Tim Walberg, U.S. Representative for Michigan's 5th Congressional District
- Hatem Al-Eidaroos, owner and co-founder, Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.
- Denise Ilitch, daughter of Mike Ilitch, former co-president of Ilitch Holdings