Stateside: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Presenting: ‘Dough Dynasty’ Live: A Detroit Pizza Throwdown with Michigan Radio. This electrifying event will span three nights of interactive pizza history and its delicious present., September 28-30, 2023 at Frame in Hazel Park.The spotlight will shine on six of Detroit’s best pizza chefs, each showcasing their unique square pies, cooked here on stone hearth Marra Forni ovens for a unique twist and challenge. Two chefs will battle each night in a deliciously fun and friendly competition — each delivering an appetizer, a signature pizza, and a dessert — facing off head-to-head on every course. The audience will crown a fan favorite each night.Every guest will leave a winner, too, with a belly full of Detroit’s best pies, and the satisfaction of supporting Michigan’s NPR news leader. This event doubles as a fundraiser for Michigan Radio, blending Frame’s love for food and community. A limited edition “Dough Dynasty” tote bag will also be available for purchase.Come ready for great food and interaction with Michigan Radio talent. “Dough Dynasty” hosts and producers will be on hand to provide captivating stories of Michigan’s pizza past with exclusive previews from the new podcast. Engage in intimate, slice-sized interviews with the competing chefs, and even dial up a few pizza delivery drivers for their spicy takes on the industry. Frame’s beverage wizards will have all the boozy libations and n/a options necessary to celebrate this epic series in style.Mark your calendars for September 28-30 and prepare for a pizza throwdown like no other. With rich flavors, historical tidbits, and a sprinkle of competition, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night under Frame’s convivial covered Pavilion.