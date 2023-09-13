Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

On today's Stateside, we covered Michigan State University's handling of the sexual harassment allegations against Mel Tucker, and what's to come for the football team's interim head coach, Harlon Barnett. Next, we'll hear about a community intervention initiative funded by the city of Detroit aimed to stop violence before it starts. We also discussed the vital role cleaning fish plays in combatting invasive species. Then, we wrapped up today's show in Hamtramck, with a vintage store owner who adores all things retro and rats.

