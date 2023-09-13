© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we covered Michigan State University's handling of the sexual harassment allegations against Mel Tucker, and what's to come for the football team's interim head coach, Harlon Barnett. Next, we'll hear about a community intervention initiative funded by the city of Detroit aimed to stop violence before it starts. We also discussed the vital role cleaning fish plays in combatting invasive species. Then, we wrapped up today's show in Hamtramck, with a vintage store owner who adores all things retro and rats.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • John Niyo, Detroit News sports columnist
  • Malachi Barrett, Bridge Detroit reporter
  • Yue Stella Yu, Bridge Michigan reporter
  • Dan Wanschura, Points North host and producer
  • Joanna Komajda-Smith, owner of Rat Queen Vintage
Tags
Stateside Michigan State University footballsexual harassmentcommunity engagementgun violenceinvasive speciesfishingvintagehamtramck
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content