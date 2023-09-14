Stateside: Thrusday, Sept. 14, 2023
Today on Stateside, we covered the potential UAW strike — barring a last-minute deal. Next, child care centers anticipate the end of federal pandemic relief funds. Then, what proponents and opponents have to say about the11-bill package designed to make abortion more accessible in Michigan.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, The Detroit Free Press
- Jennifer Brookland, child welfare reporter, The Detroit Free Press in partnership with Report for America
- Nina Hodge, owner, Above & Beyond Learning Child Care Center
- Anna Fryer, owner and founder, Teddy Bear Daycare & Preschool
- Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network