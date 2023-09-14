© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thrusday, Sept. 14, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we covered the potential UAW strike — barring a last-minute deal. Next, child care centers anticipate the end of federal pandemic relief funds. Then, what proponents and opponents have to say about the11-bill package designed to make abortion more accessible in Michigan.



GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter, The Detroit Free Press
  • Jennifer Brookland, child welfare reporter, The Detroit Free Press in partnership with Report for America
  • Nina Hodge, owner, Above & Beyond Learning Child Care Center
  • Anna Fryer, owner and founder, Teddy Bear Daycare & Preschool
  • Colin Jackson, reporter, Michigan Public Radio Network

