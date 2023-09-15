Stateside: Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

On this Friday's episode of Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton gave the latest update on the UAW strike and possible ramifications if the strike goes long. Then, two producers of the documentary “American Jedi: The Salman Hamdani Story” shared their experiences post 9-11 and about their film, which focuses on a Muslim-American who died while saving lives just after the attack. To end the show, an Upper Peninsula native-turned-playwright opened up about her experiences with the opioid crisis in her rural hometown and how that inspired her to write "Rain on Fire." It opens tonight at the Flint Repertory Theatre and runs through October, 1.

