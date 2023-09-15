© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT

On this Friday's episode of Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Tracy Samilton gave the latest update on the UAW strike and possible ramifications if the strike goes long. Then, two producers of the documentary “American Jedi: The Salman Hamdani Story” shared their experiences post 9-11 and about their film, which focuses on a Muslim-American who died while saving lives just after the attack. To end the show, an Upper Peninsula native-turned-playwright opened up about her experiences with the opioid crisis in her rural hometown and how that inspired her to write "Rain on Fire." It opens tonight at the Flint Repertory Theatre and runs through October, 1.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, Michigan Radio reporter
  • Mohammad Khalil, director of the MSU Muslim Studies Program and producer of “American Jedi: The Salman Hamdani Story”
  • Nick Eyde, executive producer of “American Jedi: The Salman Hamdani Story”
  • Karen Saari, playwright and native Yooper
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
