Stateside: Monday, September 18, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT

More on the contract dispute between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit 3 as the the strike continues into day 4. Then, a conversation with author of Firekeeper's Daughter, Angeline Boulley. Her latest novel, Warrior Girl Unearthed, also features mystery-solving Ojibwe teens in Sault St. Marie. We finished the show with a conversation about the streaming service Tubi, its Black cinema section, and how Detroit is emerging as a creative hub for independent Black filmmakers.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Roland Zullo, Associate Research Scientist in the School of Social work at the University of Michigan Dearborn
  • Angeline Boulley, educator and author of Firekeeper's Daughter and Warrior Girl Unearthed
  • Phil Lewis, journalist and senior front page editor, Huffington Post
Stateside UAWUAW strikeunited auto workersdetroit 3FordFord Motor CompanyLincolnGMChevroletBuickcadillacStellantisDodgeChryslerJeepyoung adult booksSault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa IndiansUpper PeninsulaMichigan Radio ReadsBlack artistscinemafilmfilm industrymichigan film
