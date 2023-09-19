© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

On today's episode of Stateside, we connected the dots between strikes happening across industries, and discussed what they can tell us about our current economic culture. Next, the author of Love in Four Dots joined us to talk about his inspiration for the novel, which he stumbled across in a used book store in Colombia. Then, we talked with the founder of Ladies of Ink, a Black women's tattoo collective about the importance of connecting Black women in the industry.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sonari Glinton, journalist and host of the podcast "Shattering the System"
  • Juan Garcés, author of “Love in Four Dots”
  • Lorri Thomas, founder of Ladies of Ink and tattoo artist at Detroit Inkspot
Tags
Stateside UAW strikestrikeunion strikeMichigan authorsHispanicromancetattooblack womenDetroit art
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content