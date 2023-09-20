© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we discussed current reproductive healthcare bills in Lansing. Those advocating for change argue current regulations have narrowed who’s able to schedule and receive abortion care to well-resourced patients. Also, Joe Short of Short's Brewing Co. reflected on the craft beer industry in Michigan, doing business in small town Northern Michigan, and staying inspired after nearly 20 years in the profession. Plus, we heard about a new book on branding that offers a definition of “culture,” and how business and marketing experts use it as a powerful tool.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Danielle Atkinson, founder and national director for Mothering Justice, an advocacy group that lobbies issues of concern for Black and brown families
  • Joe Short, founder of Short's Brewing
  • Marcus Collins, clinical assistant professor of marketing, Ross School of Business and author of For the Culture
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
