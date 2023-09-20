Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

On today's Stateside, we discussed current reproductive healthcare bills in Lansing. Those advocating for change argue current regulations have narrowed who’s able to schedule and receive abortion care to well-resourced patients. Also, Joe Short of Short's Brewing Co. reflected on the craft beer industry in Michigan, doing business in small town Northern Michigan, and staying inspired after nearly 20 years in the profession. Plus, we heard about a new book on branding that offers a definition of “culture,” and how business and marketing experts use it as a powerful tool.

