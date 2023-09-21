Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023
On today's Stateside, we checked in on a state fund created to compensate people whose vehicles are damaged from driving on Michigan roads. Then, Shatha Najim and Dean Nasreddine discussed the grand opening of Al-Hadiqa, the Arab American National Museum's Heritage Garden. And we wrapped the show with a discussion of new book chronicles the stories and works of artists across Michigan's prison system.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Lauren Gibbons, reporter, Bridge Michigan
- Shatha Najim, community historian at the Arab American National Museum
- Dean Nasreddine, curatorial specialist at the Arab American National Museum
- Janie Paul, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor Emerita
at University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, author of "Making Art in Prison: Survival and Resistance."