Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we checked in on a state fund created to compensate people whose vehicles are damaged from driving on Michigan roads. Then, Shatha Najim and Dean Nasreddine discussed the grand opening of Al-Hadiqa, the Arab American National Museum's Heritage Garden. And we wrapped the show with a discussion of new book chronicles the stories and works of artists across Michigan's prison system.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lauren Gibbons, reporter, Bridge Michigan
  • Shatha Najim, community historian at the Arab American National Museum
  • Dean Nasreddine, curatorial specialist at the Arab American National Museum
  • Janie Paul, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor Emerita
    at University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, author of "Making Art in Prison: Survival and Resistance."
Stateside potholespotholeroadsmichigan roadsroad maintenanceArab Americansarab american national museumgardengardeningcommunity gardeningurban gardeningprisonersMichigan prisonsstate prisonsprison creative arts project
