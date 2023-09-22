© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, higher education reporter David Jesse spoke about his recent article on the most recent MSU scandal in which he asked, "Why does this keep happening?" Then Detroit Free Press food critic breaks down her pizza preferences. Finally, music journalist Gary Graff discussed his new book about Detroit-born rock legend Alice Cooper.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • David Jesse, senior writer at The Chronicle of Higher Education
  • Lyndsay Green, restaurant and food critic for the Detroit Free Press
  • Gary Graff, music journalist and author of the book Alice Cooper @75
Tags
Stateside msumsu trusteesmsu footballspartanspizzaFoodfood industryRock and Roll Hall of Famemusicmusic industry
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content