Stateside: Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

On today's Stateside, higher education reporter David Jesse spoke about his recent article on the most recent MSU scandal in which he asked, "Why does this keep happening?" Then Detroit Free Press food critic breaks down her pizza preferences. Finally, music journalist Gary Graff discussed his new book about Detroit-born rock legend Alice Cooper.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

