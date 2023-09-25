Stateside: Monday, Sept. 25, 2023

As negotiations between the United Auto Workers and Detroit automakers continue into the 2nd week of a strike, we heard an update on where things stand and why Ford avoided an escalation in the strike against them. Then, a native Michigander and author shared about her recent novel set in Lansing and how the story's murder/mystery digs deep into new technology and female power. After that, we heard about a Flint reading program that's empowering residents. Then a Metro-Detroit Rabbi offered advice on interactions with and watching out for the elderly.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

