Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we heard from a University of Michigan regent on how big television money should encourage the NCAA to have a conversation about their current practices before the courts force changes. Next, a former U of M executive associate athletic director and mentor to many famous athletes joined us to talk about his new book, Stay Sane in an Insane World. Then, the CEO of Hungry Howie's discussed his trajectory in the pizza industry and his time at the Metro-Detroit based national chain.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Jordan Acker, regent of the University of Michigan
  • Greg Harden, athlete mentor, former executive associate athletic director, Student Athlete Health & Welfare, U of M School of Social Work, and author of Stay Sane in an Insane World
  • Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie’s Pizza
Stateside Big Tencollege footballcollege athleticsMichigan authorssportspizzaCEO
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
