Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

On this installment of Stateside, we discussed Detroit City Council's approval of the $5 million dollar contract that will add more license plate reading cameras throughout the city. Also in Detroit, the Detroit Tree Equity Partnership aims to plant 75,000 trees, create over 300 jobs, and secure $30 million in investments. We took a closer look at this partnership, as well as other environmental goals in the city. Then, we heard from a group of student scientists working to better understand fresh water jellyfish. Next, the 2020 U.S. census was the first ever to account for Middle Eastern and North African descent. We reviewed what the data shows about Michigan's MENA population. We also talked to the founder of JustAir, a tech startup that monitors air quality.

