Stateside: Friday, Sept. 29. 2023

On today's Stateside, hosted by Bryce Huffman, we heard more about a judicial ruling that the teenage Oxford High School shooter could receive with life-out parole. Then we learned about The Moth Story Hour's porch pop-ups. The State Archivist shined light on a why a phenomenal Detroit Tiger pitcher's off field behavior tarnished his legacy. Then a quick tripped up north informed us of an odd combo: sheep and solar panels. We wrapped the show with a conversation with a prolific muralist from Southwest Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

