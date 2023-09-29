© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, Sept. 29. 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 29, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, hosted by Bryce Huffman, we heard more about a judicial ruling that the teenage Oxford High School shooter could receive with life-out parole. Then we learned about The Moth Story Hour's porch pop-ups. The State Archivist shined light on a why a phenomenal Detroit Tiger pitcher's off field behavior tarnished his legacy. Then a quick tripped up north informed us of an odd combo: sheep and solar panels. We wrapped the show with a conversation with a prolific muralist from Southwest Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio's criminal justice reporter
  • Aldi Kaza, The Moth’s Director of Production
  • Mark Harvey, State Archivist
  • Izzy Ross, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Elton Monroy Durán, Southwest Detroit muralist
Tags
Stateside life without parolemiller v alabamaoxford high school shootingOxfordethan crumbleyThe Mothmoth radio hourhistorylocal historyDetroit historyMichigan historydetroit tigerssolar farmssolar panelssolar energysheepmuralmuralsgraffitiSouthwest Detroit
