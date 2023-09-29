Stateside: Friday, Sept. 29. 2023
On today's Stateside, hosted by Bryce Huffman, we heard more about a judicial ruling that the teenage Oxford High School shooter could receive with life-out parole. Then we learned about The Moth Story Hour's porch pop-ups. The State Archivist shined light on a why a phenomenal Detroit Tiger pitcher's off field behavior tarnished his legacy. Then a quick tripped up north informed us of an odd combo: sheep and solar panels. We wrapped the show with a conversation with a prolific muralist from Southwest Detroit.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio's criminal justice reporter
- Aldi Kaza, The Moth’s Director of Production
- Mark Harvey, State Archivist
- Izzy Ross, Interlochen Public Radio
- Elton Monroy Durán, Southwest Detroit muralist