© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, an Oxford High School shooting survivor shared her reaction that the confessed shooter has been determined to be eligible to be sentenced to life without parole, Michigan's harshest sentence. Then the mother and son team behind Culantro, an expanding Peruvian inspired eatery in Southeast Michigan. Then the president of the Southwest Detroit Business Association enlightened us on how residents and businesses are deeply connected and what still needs to be done to improve the lives of the very diverse Hispanic community living there.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Aubrey Greenfield, Oxford High graduate, shooting survivor, freshman at UM
  • Betty Shuell, co-owner of Culantro
  • Alvaro Herrera, co-owner of Culantro
  • Laura Chavez, Interim President and CEO of the Southwest Detroit Business Association
Tags
Stateside Oxfordoxford high school shootingethan crumbleyrestaurantsrestaurantrestarauntsLatinossoutheast MichiganSouthwest DetroitMexicantown
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content