Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 4th, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed the factors that contribute to chronic absenteeism in schools across Michigan, and how the Detroit Public Schools Community District is working to combat trends in absences. We also spoke with the owner of Guelaguetza Designs, a store based in Wyoming, Michigan. Their authentic products come from collaborations with over 100 workshops in Mexico. Next, we talked all things legal lake levels: what they are, how they are changed, why they are divisive, when they work, and when they don't. Lastly, we found out why gross looking algae has been popping up in lakes in northern Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Ethan Bakuli, reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Nancy Quero, owner & founder of Guelaguetza Designs
  • Paul Sniadecki, board member at the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association
  • Ellie Katz, environmental reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
Tags
Stateside School absenteeismdetroit public schools community districtWyomingHispanicdesignlakeslake levelsalgae
