Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT

Michigan has sentenced more minors to life without parole than any state except Pennsylvania. On today's Stateside, we heard from individuals who oppose juvenile life-without-parole sentences. After that, Michigan Radio reporter Kate Wells informed us about potential legislative actions on the state's current abortion regulations. Then, we spoke with the illustrator of Frizzy, a middle-grade graphic novel by Claribel A. Ortega, about cool aunties, beauty standards, and the importance of editors. Next, a new biography about Madonna will hit the stands in a few days. We heard from the biographer herself about all things Madonna and her Michigan roots.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, Michigan Radio's public health reporter
  • Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio's criminal justice reporter
  • Rose Bousamra, illustrator of Frizzy
  • Mary Gabriel, author of Madonna: A Rebel Life
Tags
Stateside life without parolejuvenile prisonersnovelillustratorsMadonnabiography
