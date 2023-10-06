© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Oct. 6. 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT

On today's episode of Stateside, we heard about a lawsuit in Federal court against Michigan's recently redrawn state senate and house districts. Those who filed the suit argue the new lines diminished African-American voting power. Then a black velvet painting collector shared why the "rasquache" art brings people and community together. We wrapped the show by speaking with two brothers who are behind the "art" barns in Michigan's thumb region.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lauren Gibbons, Bridge Michigan reporter covering state politics and policy
  • Diana Rivera, black velvet painting collector and Michigan State University Chicanx Latinx Studies Subject Specialist
  • Jim Boyle, artist involved with 53 North, a rural art project in Port Austin
  • Chris Boyle, involved with 53 North, a rural art project in Port Austin and owner of Port Austin Kayak and Bike
Stateside
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
