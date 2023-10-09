Stateside: Monday, Oct. 9, 2023
On this episode of Stateside, we heard from the Detroit Free Press' religion reporter about reactions from Metro-Detroit's Jewish, Arab and Muslim communities to the latest escalation of violence between Palestine and Israel. Then a Southeast Michigan social media star shared about her work with soothing sounds, known as ASMR on the net. And we wrapped with a conversation with an indigenous artist whose current installation at the University of Michigan questions the conventional narrative about native land grants.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Niraj Warikoo, religion reporter for the Detroit Free Press
- Olivia White, Detroit based online A-S-M-R artist, @livvyloveasmr
- Cannupa Hanska Luger, indigenous artist, current installation at U-M.