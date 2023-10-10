Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023
On today's Stateside, we discussed the recent Mack Truck strike, and how it is connected to the ongoing negotiations between the UAW with the Detroit 3. Then, we covered what Hamas' recent attack reveals about Israeli and American intelligence agencies, and what this attack means in historical context of the conflict overall. Next, we unveiled the latest installment of Dough Dynasty, which details the innovations that have bolstered the growth of the pizza industry over the years.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Phoebe Wall Howard, automotive reporter for the Detroit Free Press
- Javed Ali, associate professor of practice at Ford School of Public Policy at U-M; former senior US counterterrorism official
- Keith Heim, owner of Big Guy Service and Repair
- Denise Ilitch, former vice president of Little Caesar's
- Carol Helstosky, author of “Pizza: A Global History"
- Jenny Fouracre, senior director of communications at Domino’s
- Dave Brandon, executive chairman of Domino's Pizza
- Scott Weiner, founder of Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City