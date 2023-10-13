© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, a local rabbi shared how his community is processing the fear and pain of the horrific attacks in Israel. Then, the author of the new book explained the 50 years of connections between hip hop and high fashion. We wrapped with a conversation with authors who tell the story of the U-M football team that unexpectedly won a national championship in 1997.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Josh Whinston, Rabbi of Temple Beth Emeth in Ann Arbor
  • Sowmya Krishnamurthy, author of Fashion Killa: How Hip-Hop Revolutionized High Fashion
  • Nick Baumgardner, senior writer at The Athletic, co-author of Mountaintop: The Inside Story of Michigan’s 1997 Title Climb
  • Mark Snyder, longtime sports writer, co-author of Mountaintop: The Inside Story of Michigan’s 1997 Title Climb
