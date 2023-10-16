© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we heard about a new reporting collaboration between Michigan Radio and Planet Detroit that looks into how Michigan communities are preparing for ever increasing intense weather events caused by warming temperatures. Then, a Michigan director and author shared about his new book about growing up in Detroit's Chinatown. After that, we were informed about a new program designed to help tribal businesses. We wrapped with Stateside podcast producer Rachel Ishikawa telling us about the people she met at a peace rally in Dearborn over the weekend.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sarah Cwiek, Michigan Radio reporter
  • Nina Ignaczak, founder, publisher, and editor of Planet Detroit
  • Curtis Chin, director and author of "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant: A Memoir"
  • Jason Palmer, National Native American Supplier Council's executive director
  • Rachel Ishikawa, Stateside producer and podcast director
Tags
Stateside palestinegazaisraelsewer systemscombined sewer overflowsdetroit sewer and waterdetroit water and sewerage departmentSewagefloodFloodingfloodsDetroit floodingflood damageclimateclimate changeclimate action planscass corridorauthorMichigan authorstribesnative american tribesPotawatomiIndigenousindigenous peopleNative Americannative americans
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
