© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT

On today's episode of Stateside, we heard from two individuals who will be running against each other for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Former Michigan Senate member Adam Hollier and current Congressman Shri Thanedar make their case to voters. Then, we released the next episode of Dough Dynasty, which covers the battle between major pizza chains in Michigan for not only pizza dominance but also for the Detroit Tigers.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Adam Hollier, former Michigan Senate member
  • Shri Thanedar, current representative of Michigan's 13th Congressional District
  • Bill McGraw, veteran Detroit journalist
  • Stuart deGeus, former vice president of concept and industry intelligence at Little Caesars Pizza
  • Denise Ilitch, president of Ilitch Enterprises
  • Stephen Henderson, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and host of the daily talk show, Detroit Today on WDET
Tags
Stateside Congress13th congressional districtDough Dynastypizzadetroit tigersLittle CaesarsDomino's PizzaTom Monaghanmike ilitch
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content