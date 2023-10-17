Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

On today's episode of Stateside, we heard from two individuals who will be running against each other for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Former Michigan Senate member Adam Hollier and current Congressman Shri Thanedar make their case to voters. Then, we released the next episode of Dough Dynasty, which covers the battle between major pizza chains in Michigan for not only pizza dominance but also for the Detroit Tigers.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

