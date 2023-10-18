Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Today on Stateside, we discussed the four bills a group of lawmakers announced this week to include more protected classes in Michigan’s hate-crime law. Then, we heard about the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom project, "Questioning Conversations," from three Michiganders who produced the series. This online video series highlights the work of Black operatives along the underground railroad and the relevance of their stories in a modern context. Next, a conversation about how Michigan cities are preparing for more intense and frequent flooding. We wrapped today's show up with an Interlochen Public Radio report detailing the process of solar recycling and the importance of improving the solar life cycle in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

