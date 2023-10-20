Stateside: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, we heard concerns about safety and security from a Lansing Imam as tensions run high due to the violence between Hamas and Israel. Then, WDET music host Jon Mosier previewed his upcoming annual Halloween themed music show. After, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark gave context as to where members of Michigan's GOP congressional caucus stand as the House Speaker stalemate drags on. And lastly, journalist Bryce Huffman opines on how odd that winning feeling is for longtime Detroit Lions fans.

