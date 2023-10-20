© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we heard concerns about safety and security from a Lansing Imam as tensions run high due to the violence between Hamas and Israel. Then, WDET music host Jon Mosier previewed his upcoming annual Halloween themed music show. After, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark gave context as to where members of Michigan's GOP congressional caucus stand as the House Speaker stalemate drags on. And lastly, journalist Bryce Huffman opines on how odd that winning feeling is for longtime Detroit Lions fans.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sohail Chaudhry, Imam, the Islamic Society of Greater Lansing
  • Jon Mosier, music host, WDET
  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Radio Political Director
  • Bryce Huffman, Detroit journalist
Israel/Gaza 2023, Michigan Muslims, Halloween, Michigan music, Congress, u.s. congress, michigan congressional delegation, Michigan GOP, Detroit Lions
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
