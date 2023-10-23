Stateside: Monday, Oct. 23, 2023
On today's Stateside, an update on the bills in the Michigan Legislature designed to adjust adjust the state's no-fault auto insurance laws. Then, the new director of the Center for Arab American studies at the University of Michigan - Dearborn reflects on the presence of Arab literature in Western academia. Plus, a Metro Detroit rabbi shares thoughts on listening to others and fostering a sense of safety in his faith community.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter, Michigan Radio
- Ellie Katz, environment reporter, Interlochen Public Radio
- Wessam Elmeligi, director, Center for Arab American Studies at the U-M - Dearborn
- Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director, Jewish Community Relations Council/American Jewish Council
- Zak Rosen, host, The Best Advice Show