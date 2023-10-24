Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023
On today's Stateside, we discussed the UAW's strike expansion to a Sterling Heights truck assembly plant. Costs are mounting up for the auto companies and employees alike as the strike enters its sixth week. Then, we traveled to a family-owned orchard near Rogers City that serves as an autumn tradition for hundreds of Northern Michigan residents. Concluding today's episode of Stateside is our final Dough Dynasty episode, which covers all things Detroit-style pizza: how it became a national phenomenon, and how it’s experienced on Michigan tables today.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Steve Carmody, Mid-Michigan reporter for Michigan Radio
- Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan reporter and producer for Michigan Radio
- Michael Livingston, rural life reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
- Akunna Olumba, co-owner of Detroit Pizza Bar
- Karen Dybis, author of "Detroit Style Pizza: A Doughtown History"
- Scott Wiener, founder of Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City
- Wes Pikula, chief brand officer at Buddy's Pizza
- Ali Beydoun, owner of Sicily's
- Sam Mothe, owner of Mama Pizza