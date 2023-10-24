Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023

On today's Stateside, we discussed the UAW's strike expansion to a Sterling Heights truck assembly plant. Costs are mounting up for the auto companies and employees alike as the strike enters its sixth week. Then, we traveled to a family-owned orchard near Rogers City that serves as an autumn tradition for hundreds of Northern Michigan residents. Concluding today's episode of Stateside is our final Dough Dynasty episode, which covers all things Detroit-style pizza: how it became a national phenomenon, and how it’s experienced on Michigan tables today.

