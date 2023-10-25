Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Today on Stateside, we discussed the increased safety concerns and security measures in Arab American communities as a result of not only the violence in Palestine but also the dehumanizing rhetoric many American politicians and media outlets use in reference to Palestinians. Then, we spoke with 2023 Whiting Award for Poetry winner Tommye Blount about his work and what the award means to him. A highly celebrated award in poetry, the annual award is given by the Whiting Foundation to emerging creative writers across several disciplines. Concluding today's show, "The March King's Daughter," a thriller by mid-Michigan resident, has been adapted into a feature film starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn, and is set for release in November. We spoke with the author about her experience writing the book and the adaptation process.

