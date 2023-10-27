Stateside: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023
On today's Stateside, a preview of a star-studded benefit dinner for Palestine. Also, what's being done to address the hundreds of drownings that have occurred since 2010 on abandoned lakeside piers along the Great Lakes. Plus, a conversation with the founder of Ballet Folklorico de Detroit as the troupe prepares for a weekend of performances.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Amanda Saab, Metro Detroit-based chef, organizer of Chefs for Palestine
- Lance Rodriguez, founder, Ballet Folklorico de Detroit
- Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer, Interlochen Public Radio's Points North