© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published October 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, a preview of a star-studded benefit dinner for Palestine. Also, what's being done to address the hundreds of drownings that have occurred since 2010 on abandoned lakeside piers along the Great Lakes. Plus, a conversation with the founder of Ballet Folklorico de Detroit as the troupe prepares for a weekend of performances.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Amanda Saab, Metro Detroit-based chef, organizer of Chefs for Palestine
  • Lance Rodriguez, founder, Ballet Folklorico de Detroit
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer, Interlochen Public Radio's Points North
Tags
Stateside Great LakesdancechefMetro Detroit
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content