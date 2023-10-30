Stateside: Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, there's light at the end of the labor dispute tunnel as we heard about the tentative contracts reached between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit 3. Then, a parent warned us through a personal story about the dangers of meningitis-B among young people. After that, a Michigan Radio reporter shared her favorite campy, not creepy, Halloween films. And a mother and son writing duo discussed their new children's book designed for immigrant youth learning a new language.

