Stateside: Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, there's light at the end of the labor dispute tunnel as we heard about the tentative contracts reached between the United Auto Workers and the Detroit 3. Then, a parent warned us through a personal story about the dangers of meningitis-B among young people. After that, a Michigan Radio reporter shared her favorite campy, not creepy, Halloween films. And a mother and son writing duo discussed their new children's book designed for immigrant youth learning a new language.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jordyn Grzelewski, auto industry reporter for the Detroit News
  • Alicia Stillman, Meningitis B awareness advocate
  • Briana Rice, Michigan Radio's Detroit reporter and lover of silly, scary Halloween films
  • Ruth Behar, poet, author, professor of anthropology at the University of Michigan
  • Gabriel Frye-Behar, a filmmaker, writer and photographer
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
