Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2023

On today's Stateside, we detailed the recent 572-page report on the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured six others, as well as a teacher. Then, charges against seven people who were involved in public service during the Flint water crisis have been dismissed. We covered what this means in the search for accountability in the crisis. Next, we discussed the portrayal of Black women in contemporary horror media and how Black creators are expanding representation in the genre. Concluding today's show, all things ranch and pizza: where the collaboration started and where it's gone from there.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

