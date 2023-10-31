Stateside: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2023
On today's Stateside, we detailed the recent 572-page report on the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured six others, as well as a teacher. Then, charges against seven people who were involved in public service during the Flint water crisis have been dismissed. We covered what this means in the search for accountability in the crisis. Next, we discussed the portrayal of Black women in contemporary horror media and how Black creators are expanding representation in the genre. Concluding today's show, all things ranch and pizza: where the collaboration started and where it's gone from there.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Radio
- Steve Carmody, mid-Michigan reporter and producer
- Dr. Kinitra Brooks, Audrey and John Leslie Endowed Chair in Literary Studies in the Department of English at Michigan State University and the director of Graduate Programs in English; author of "Searching for Sycorax: Black Women's Hauntings of Contemporary Horror"
- Wesley Taylor, Huron High, Class of 1996
- Scott Weiner, founder of Scott’s Pizza Tours in New York City
- Alex Beggs, freelance food writer and editor
- Vicki Haber, brand experience lead for Hidden Valley
- Tres Allen, Huron High, Class of 1997