Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, we covered the lack of financial transparency in two legislator's recent international trips, and how far financial disclosure laws for legislators should go. Michigan currently ranks at the bottom for disclosure laws. Next, Guidepost Solution's report on the Oxford High School shooting has provided some answers to questions that have been left unanswered for over two years. We discussed this report and what can be done with it from here. Then, we spoke with the owner of Village Pizza about vegan pizza and the vegan food scene in Detroit.

