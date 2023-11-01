© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we covered the lack of financial transparency in two legislator's recent international trips, and how far financial disclosure laws for legislators should go. Michigan currently ranks at the bottom for disclosure laws. Next, Guidepost Solution's report on the Oxford High School shooting has provided some answers to questions that have been left unanswered for over two years. We discussed this report and what can be done with it from here. Then, we spoke with the owner of Village Pizza about vegan pizza and the vegan food scene in Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, state politics reporter for the Detroit News
  • Emily Busch, mother of survivor of Oxford High School shooting; democratic candidate for Michigan's 10th District
  • Brittany March, pizza chef; owner of Village Pizza
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
