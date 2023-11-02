Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
Today on Stateside, we detailed which parts of the Reproductive Health Act passed last night, which didn't, and what it all means for abortion access in Michigan. Next, "Quicksand," an award-winning comedy set in Michigan and directed by a Michigander, will be playing at Ann Arbor's State Theater later this month. We spoke with the director and co-stars about the film and its Michigan roots. Then, we learned more about emerald ash borers, the beetles that are devastating North America's ash population, and what's being done in Michigan to combat them.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Radio
- Kate Wells, public health reporter for Michigan Radio
- JohnPaul Morris, director of "Quicksand"
- Tanner Presswood, Ray in "Quicksand"
- Simon Elias, Paul in "Quicksand"
- Russ Bulluck, national operations manager, USDA's Forest Pest Program
- Juli Gould, entomologist, USDA
- Sue McMahon, biological lab technician and team leader, USDA
- Caitlin McNab, lead biological science technician, USBA
- Nicole Sawallich, acting EAB biocontrol facility manager, USDA