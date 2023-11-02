Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Today on Stateside, we detailed which parts of the Reproductive Health Act passed last night, which didn't, and what it all means for abortion access in Michigan. Next, "Quicksand," an award-winning comedy set in Michigan and directed by a Michigander, will be playing at Ann Arbor's State Theater later this month. We spoke with the director and co-stars about the film and its Michigan roots. Then, we learned more about emerald ash borers, the beetles that are devastating North America's ash population, and what's being done in Michigan to combat them.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

