Stateside: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, the Michigan House makes moves to accelerate Michigan's shift to renewable energy sources. We discussed what's in the package of bills and what it means for the state's future. Also, a woman whose brother was murdered wrestles with the fate of those involved in his death, one of whom was sentenced to life without parole as a teenager. And, we talked to Lindsey Renee Sims, the bright young voice bringing vintage soul hits to Detroit’s airwaves. 

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Valencia Warren-Gibbs, sister of James Warren, who was murdered in 1989
  • Lindsey Renee Sims, DJ and host of the “Rhythm and Soul Patrol Show" on Detroit’s WPON-AM
