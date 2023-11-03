Stateside: Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Today on Stateside, the Michigan House makes moves to accelerate Michigan's shift to renewable energy sources. We discussed what's in the package of bills and what it means for the state's future. Also, a woman whose brother was murdered wrestles with the fate of those involved in his death, one of whom was sentenced to life without parole as a teenager. And, we talked to Lindsey Renee Sims, the bright young voice bringing vintage soul hits to Detroit’s airwaves.

