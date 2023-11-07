Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, we discussed what's known about the sign stealing accusations against U of M's football program — who is involved, the sanctions being considered, and the potential side effects of these accusations. In Lansing, the House is working on bills to expand statute of limitations on sexual misconduct. We covered the importance of these bills and what their impact could be if passed. Next, a comprehensive new report about homelessness in Detroit, commissioned by the city of Detroit's Housing and Revitalization Department, has found that up to 77% of unhoused individuals in Detroit are experiencing homelessness for the first time. We discussed the report, the current state of shelters in Detroit, and where to go from here. Then, we talked with an Israeli peace activist who affirms that the Israel-Hamas war is a symptom of a dysfunctional United Nations system about the UN's history in Israel and Palestine, as well as his perspective as an Israeli who refused to serve in Israel's military.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOWS:

