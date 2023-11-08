© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we covered upcoming changes in Michigan's legislature, with two lawmakers leaving their posts to become mayors. Then, we spoke with the author of a new Magic Johnson biography that details Johnson's childhood in Lansing and his time at Michigan State. Next, with over 10,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7, Palestinian communities all over the world are reeling from this immense violence. We heard from Palestinians in Michigan who have family members in Gaza about how this violence has directly affected their lives and their families.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Beth LeBlanc, politics reporter for the Detroit News
  • Roland Lazenby, author of “MAGIC: The Life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson”
  • Briana Rice, Detroit reporter and producer for Michigan Radio
Michigan Legislature, state legislature, mayoral election, magic johnson, Michigan authors, Israel/Gaza 2023, palestinian, palestine
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
