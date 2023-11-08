Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

On today's Stateside, we covered upcoming changes in Michigan's legislature, with two lawmakers leaving their posts to become mayors. Then, we spoke with the author of a new Magic Johnson biography that details Johnson's childhood in Lansing and his time at Michigan State. Next, with over 10,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7, Palestinian communities all over the world are reeling from this immense violence. We heard from Palestinians in Michigan who have family members in Gaza about how this violence has directly affected their lives and their families.

