Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we covered how Michigan's marijuana market leads the nation, as well as how Michigan fits into the larger regional picture of the marijuana industry, now that Ohio has legalized cannabis. We also heard from an Israeli peace activist about the origins and meaning of the phrase, "from the river to the sea." Then, a conversation with a Detroit-based chef and TikTok star about their new cookbook and what the term "third culture kitchen" means for them. Wrapping up today's show, a new PBS documentary follows Muslim chaplains in the US military and highlights their efforts to defend the religious rights of all military members. We discussed the filming process with the director and producer of the documentary.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, senior reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Shimri Zameret, adjunct lecturer in the Program in International & Comparative Studies at the University of Michigan
  • Jon Kung, Detroit-based chef; author of "Kung Food"
  • Razi Jafri, producer of "Three Chaplains"
  • David Washburn, director of "Three Chaplains"
Stateside marijuanamarijuana dispensarieschefculturechineseCookingmilitary serviceMuslimsreligious freedom
