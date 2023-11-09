Stateside: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Today on Stateside, we covered how Michigan's marijuana market leads the nation, as well as how Michigan fits into the larger regional picture of the marijuana industry, now that Ohio has legalized cannabis. We also heard from an Israeli peace activist about the origins and meaning of the phrase, "from the river to the sea." Then, a conversation with a Detroit-based chef and TikTok star about their new cookbook and what the term "third culture kitchen" means for them. Wrapping up today's show, a new PBS documentary follows Muslim chaplains in the US military and highlights their efforts to defend the religious rights of all military members. We discussed the filming process with the director and producer of the documentary.

