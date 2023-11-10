Stateside: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, an auto reporter explained why demand for electric vehicles is not up to expectations and what that means for the U.S. auto industry. Then, we heard a discussion about how art students are interacting with artificial intelligence. After that, we got the dish about a temporary Polish cuisine pop-up. And the show wrapped with a report on how warming temperatures are affecting the fall colors and tourism season in Northern Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

