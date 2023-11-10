Stateside: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
On this episode of Stateside, an auto reporter explained why demand for electric vehicles is not up to expectations and what that means for the U.S. auto industry. Then, we heard a discussion about how art students are interacting with artificial intelligence. After that, we got the dish about a temporary Polish cuisine pop-up. And the show wrapped with a report on how warming temperatures are affecting the fall colors and tourism season in Northern Michigan.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Jamie LaReau, automotive reporter covering General Motors, Detroit Free Press
- Tim Flattery, Chief Academic Officer at the College for Creative Studies
- Mark Kurlyandchik, James Beard award-winning documentary producer
- Izzy Ross, climate change reporter, Interlochen Public Radio