Stateside: Monday, November 13, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we heard more details about the Big Ten Conference's three game suspension of University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and what might lay ahead. Then we listened to a thoughtful conversation about the media shapes our attitudes towards and interactions with Michigan's Arab, Muslim, and Jewish communities. And we wrapped the show talking with the Yooper owners of a new book store in Manistique.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Al Martin, sports reporter/commentator, WKAR
  • Professor Nour Kteily, Professor of Management and Organizations and co-director of the Dispute Resolution Research Center at Northwestern University
  • Muniba Saleem, Adjunct Faculty Associate at U of M's Institute for Social Research
  • Kathreen Francis, co-owner of Paper Mill Books in Manistique
  • Eric Neilson, co-owner of Paper Mill Books in Manistique
  • Zak Rosen, host of "The Best Advice Show"
  • David Leins, WDET Podcast Coordinator and Producer
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
