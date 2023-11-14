© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we covered why the Michigan Legislature is adjourning so early this year, as well as what's been accomplished in this legislative session. Then, we spoke with two authors who recently published an oral history of 1960s girl groups — the cumulative work of over 100 interviews. Next, there are hundreds of thousands of families who have been separated for years due to US immigration laws. We discussed how U.S. immigration laws around work permits are impacting Michigan families and the economy.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Elena Durnbaugh, staff writer for Gongwer News Service Michigan
  • Lauren Gibbons, capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Emily Sieu Liebowitz, author of "But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?: An Oral History of the '60s Girl Groups"
  • Laura Flam, author of "But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?: An Oral History of the '60s Girl Groups"
  • Amanda Valencia, mother of two in Lansing
  • Rebecca Shi, executive director for the American Business Immigration Coalition
Stateside Michigan Legislaturestate legislatureMichigan gun lawsmusiciansteenage girlsimmigrationimmigration enforcement
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
