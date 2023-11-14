Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Today on Stateside, we covered why the Michigan Legislature is adjourning so early this year, as well as what's been accomplished in this legislative session. Then, we spoke with two authors who recently published an oral history of 1960s girl groups — the cumulative work of over 100 interviews. Next, there are hundreds of thousands of families who have been separated for years due to US immigration laws. We discussed how U.S. immigration laws around work permits are impacting Michigan families and the economy.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

