Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

On today's episode of Stateside, we heard from a Michigan-based rabbi currently visiting a kibbutz Israel where civilians were killed by Hamas. Then, we talked with the creator and curator of Sonic Coast, an app-based radio station that features local artists, about what sets Michigan musicians apart from the rest. Next, we discussed the environmental impacts of the state's increased deer population. Concluding today's show, we reviewed where abortion access stands in Michigan after the passage of the Reproductive Health Act, and one year after the passage of Proposal 3.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rabbi Josh Whinston, Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Emeth in Ann Arbor
  • Brian Maloney, founder and chief music curator of Sonic Coast
  • Ellie Katz, environmental reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Kate Wells, public health reporter for Michigan Radio
Stateside Israel/Gaza 2023israelMichigan musicmusiciansdeerdeer huntingreproductive health carereproductive rights
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
