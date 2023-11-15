Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

On today's episode of Stateside, we heard from a Michigan-based rabbi currently visiting a kibbutz Israel where civilians were killed by Hamas. Then, we talked with the creator and curator of Sonic Coast, an app-based radio station that features local artists, about what sets Michigan musicians apart from the rest. Next, we discussed the environmental impacts of the state's increased deer population. Concluding today's show, we reviewed where abortion access stands in Michigan after the passage of the Reproductive Health Act, and one year after the passage of Proposal 3.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

