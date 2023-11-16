© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we detailed the tentative agreement between the Detroit 3 and the UAW, how the UAW's vote to ratify this agreement works and why the vote is so close. Then, we discussed the push for all football stadiums, including indoor stadiums, to have natural turf. Next, we heard from a West Michigan musician who's using electricity from plants to make music. Concluding today's show, Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum may be demolished to make way for a new Meijer — we covered efforts to stop this from happening.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Mike Martinez, reporter covering Ford and the UAW for Automotive News
  • John N. "Trey" Rogers III, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences at Michigan State University
  • Michael Livingston, rural life reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Dan Wanschura, host and executive producer of Points North
  • Lindsey Scullen Huebner, educator, former Stateside producer
