Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, Detroit News sports columnist John Niyo commented on the U of M football team's win over Ohio, the Detroit Lions loss on Thanksgiving and the new coach coming to Michigan State. Then we followed a hunt for an Upper Peninsula ghost town. We received update on Ohio's voter approved reproductive rights. We wrapped with advice on the power of using words of wonder.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • John Niyo, Detroit News sports columnist
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Points North podcast, produced by Interlochen Public Radio
  • Max Howard, producer, Points North
  • Kimya Forouzan, principal policy associate of state issues, Guttmacher Institute
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Dr. Erika Bocknek, professor and family therapist
Stateside u of mncaa footballMichigan footballmsu footballcollege footballmichigan state footballuniversity of michigan footballMichigan State University footballohio state universityDetroit Lionsreproductive healthreproductive rightsreproductive health careabortionAbortion Rights in MichiganYoopersUpper Peninsula
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
