Stateside: Monday, Nov. 27, 2023
On this episode of Stateside, Detroit News sports columnist John Niyo commented on the U of M football team's win over Ohio, the Detroit Lions loss on Thanksgiving and the new coach coming to Michigan State. Then we followed a hunt for an Upper Peninsula ghost town. We received update on Ohio's voter approved reproductive rights. We wrapped with advice on the power of using words of wonder.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- John Niyo, Detroit News sports columnist
- Dan Wanschura, host of Points North podcast, produced by Interlochen Public Radio
- Max Howard, producer, Points North
- Kimya Forouzan, principal policy associate of state issues, Guttmacher Institute
- Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
- Dr. Erika Bocknek, professor and family therapist