Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

On today's episode of Stateside, we talked with Dan Kildee about his plans to retire, and what lies ahead for him and Michigan's 8th congressional district. Next, we heard from the first tribal citizen appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals about her time in the legal sphere, and the intersections between tribal and state law. Concluding today's show, a conversation about the University of Michigan's Adaptive Sports and Fitness program.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

