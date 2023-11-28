© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST

On today's episode of Stateside, we talked with Dan Kildee about his plans to retire, and what lies ahead for him and Michigan's 8th congressional district. Next, we heard from the first tribal citizen appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals about her time in the legal sphere, and the intersections between tribal and state law. Concluding today's show, a conversation about the University of Michigan's Adaptive Sports and Fitness program.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint), representative for Michigan's 8th district
  • Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado, citizen of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians; judge for the Michigan Court of Appeals, Fourth District
  • Dr. Oluwaferanmi Okanlami, director of Student Accessibility and Accommodation Services and director of Adaptive Sports & Fitness at the University of Michigan
Tags
Stateside 8th congressional districtDan Kildeeretirementmichigan court of appealsJudge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indianscollege athleticsU-M Athletic Department
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content