Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we reflected on the decade since Detroit's bankruptcy filing and how the city has evolved since then. Next, we discussed the history of Michigan's dunes and detailed what it means to "preserve the dunes." Then, we showcased some of the most bizarre entries Wikipedia has to offer the digital world.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Stephen Henderson, host of “Detroit Today” on WDET
  • Dr. Alan Arbogast, professor and former chair of the Department of Geography, Environment, and Spatial Sciences at Michigan State University
  • Annie Rauwerda, comedian; creator of Depths of Wikipedia
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
