Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023
Today on Stateside, we reflected on the decade since Detroit's bankruptcy filing and how the city has evolved since then. Next, we discussed the history of Michigan's dunes and detailed what it means to "preserve the dunes." Then, we showcased some of the most bizarre entries Wikipedia has to offer the digital world.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Stephen Henderson, host of “Detroit Today” on WDET
- Dr. Alan Arbogast, professor and former chair of the Department of Geography, Environment, and Spatial Sciences at Michigan State University
- Annie Rauwerda, comedian; creator of Depths of Wikipedia