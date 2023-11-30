Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Today on Stateside, the United States Geological Survey estimates that the Lake Superior region could be the source of a hefty sum of nickel — enough to make Michigan a global hub for the material. We discussed the search for unmapped deposits that could help supply battery-powered vehicles. Next, we heard about an exhibition at the University of Michigan's Clements Library that deconstructs how Native Americans in the Midwest have been photographed throughout history. Then, a conversation about one of the most iconic cars in Detroit’s 1970s street racing scene: the Black Ghost.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

