© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST

Today on Stateside, the United States Geological Survey estimates that the Lake Superior region could be the source of a hefty sum of nickel — enough to make Michigan a global hub for the material. We discussed the search for unmapped deposits that could help supply battery-powered vehicles. Next, we heard about an exhibition at the University of Michigan's Clements Library that deconstructs how Native Americans in the Midwest have been photographed throughout history. Then, a conversation about one of the most iconic cars in Detroit’s 1970s street racing scene: the Black Ghost.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Riley Beggin, Congress and campaigns reporter, USA Today; previously Washington correspondent for the Detroit News
  • Lindsey Willow Smith, co- creative lead of “No, not even for a picture”: Re-examining the Native Midwest and Tribes’ Relations to the History of Photography; Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians citizen
  • Gregory Qualls, owner of the street racing car The Black Ghost; son of Godfrey Qualls
Tags
Stateside electric carslake superiorauto industrynative americansphotographyexhibitracingdrag racingDetroit history
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content