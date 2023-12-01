Stateside: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

On today's Stateside, an update on how Ford proposes to cover costs from the new union contract. Then, the story of a four-legged, furry physicist that was once offered a job at Michigan State University. Plus, how the transport of logs caused a slow-moving, yet catastrophic problem for the Grand Rapids community 140 years ago. And, a conversation with the co-founder of Garrett's Space, a residential space for teens experiencing mental health challenges.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS:

