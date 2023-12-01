© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST

On today's Stateside, an update on  how Ford proposes to cover costs from the new union contract. Then, the story of a four-legged, furry physicist that was once offered a job at Michigan State University. Plus, how the transport of logs caused a slow-moving, yet catastrophic problem for the Grand Rapids community 140 years ago. And, a conversation with the co-founder of Garrett's Space, a residential space for teens experiencing mental health challenges.

GUESTS:

  • Phoebe Wall-Howard, automotive reporter, the Detroit Free Press
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist, the Michigan History Center
  • Mark Harvey, Archivist of Michigan
  • Julie Halpert, co-founder, COO, and director of Garrett's Space
