Stateside: Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed why people are being offered big money to unseat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and what is going on behind the scenes at Michigan Republican party. Then, reporter and author Tim Alberta talked about the intersection of Republican politics and modern American Christianity. It's the focus of his most recent book, “The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory.” Concluding the show, we heard from a MSU professor about some of the possible positive outcomes of artificial intelligence being used in everyday life in the future.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

