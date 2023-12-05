Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023
On this episode of Stateside, we discussed the series of bills that were signed into law last week to further ensure secure elections. These new laws range from making it a crime to threaten or intimidate poll workers to allowing 16 year-olds to preregister to vote. Then, we heard from a standout musician in Detroit's new alternative hip hop scene about his writing process and music influences. Wrapping up today's show: a conversation about feral goldfish and a bill to allow state-licensed commercial fishers to catch lake trout and walleye for the first time in decades.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Jonathan Oosting, Capitol reporter for Bridge Michigan
- Ade Olaniran, aka stoop lee, Detroit musician
- Brian Owens, freelance science journalist; Great Lakes Now contributor
- Ellie Katz, environmental reporter for Interlochen Public Radio