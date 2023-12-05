Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

On this episode of Stateside, we discussed the series of bills that were signed into law last week to further ensure secure elections. These new laws range from making it a crime to threaten or intimidate poll workers to allowing 16 year-olds to preregister to vote. Then, we heard from a standout musician in Detroit's new alternative hip hop scene about his writing process and music influences. Wrapping up today's show: a conversation about feral goldfish and a bill to allow state-licensed commercial fishers to catch lake trout and walleye for the first time in decades.

